Taiwan Industrial Output Growth Slows In December

Taiwan's industrial output growth moderated at the end of the year, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed Tuesday.

Industrial production climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in November, slower than November's 1.34 percent rise, which was revised up from a 0.85 percent increase reported earlier.

That was in line with economists' expectations.

Among sectors, manufacturing production registered a moderate expansion of 0.93 percent annually in December, while mining and quarrying production declined by 3.34 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 0.57 percent from November, when it grew by 1.0 percent.

