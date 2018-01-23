Taiwan Industrial Output Growth Slows In December

Taiwan's industrial output growth moderated at the end of the year, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed Tuesday.

Industrial production climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in November, slower than November's 1.34 percent rise, which was revised up from a 0.85 percent increase reported earlier.

That was in line with economists' expectations.

Among sectors, manufacturing production registered a moderate expansion of 0.93 percent annually in December, while mining and quarrying production declined by 3.34 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 0.57 percent from November, when it grew by 1.0 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.