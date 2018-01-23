logo
DAX Hits Record High As US Congress Votes To End Shutdown

German stocks rallied to hit record highs on Tuesday after the three-day U.S. government shutdown ended and the Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus program, helping ease worries that it might shift toward a tighter policy.

The benchmark DAX was up 114 points or 0.85 percent at 13,578 after reaching a record high of 13,596 earlier in the day.

Deutsche Boerse shares rose over 1 percent. The company's new chief executive said last night that Brexit will provide a "historic" opportunity for the stock exchange operator to expand its business.

GEA Group tumbled 2.4 percent after reporting muted growth in preliminary revenue for fiscal year 2017.

