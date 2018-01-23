Cryptocurrency Daily Roundup

South Korean banks have initiated measures to comply with the new government regulation that require real name accounts for cryptocurrency transactions. Yet another Wall Street giant has warned of a bubble waiting to burst in the cryptocurrency space, again likening the trend in the market to the Dutch 'Tulipmania' and the 'dotcom' bubble.

1. S. Korean Banks To Issue New Trading Accounts For Cryptos

South Korean banks are set to issue new trading accounts for cryptocurrencies next week, news agency Yonhap reported Tuesday, citing a senior financial regulator. Six banks will introduce a system that bans the use of anonymous accounts for cryptocurrency transactions. Reuters reported that cryptocurrency traders in the country will not be allowed to make deposits into their virtual currency exchange wallets unless the names on their bank accounts match that in the cryptocurrency exchange account, starting January 30. Read more...

2. Goldman Sachs Warns Bitcoin In Bubble Territory

Global investment giant Goldman Sachs have warned its high networth clients that Bitcoin's price surge, which dwarf the past bubbles in dot-com companies and tulip bulbs, has pushed it into the bubble territory. Still worse, the price rise in Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency in market cap, dwarf even Bitcoin's jump, the bank added in a client note. "The mania surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably even better illustrated by the price surges seen in companies that announce some type of affiliation with blockchain or cryptocurrencies," the bank said. Goldman Sachs do not believe that cryptocurrencies will retain their value in the long run in their current avatars. Read more...

3. Two Nordic Banks Voice Opposition to Cryptocurrencies

Nordea Bank AB has banned its roughly 31,000 employees from trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, saying the risk was too high and employees could find themselves in unethical or even illegal situations, reports said citing a spokesperson of the bank. The ban will come into effect on February 28. Bloomberg reported that another bank in the region, Danske Bank, discourages employees from trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

4. E&Y Study Finds 10% of ICO Funds Lost or Stolen

A study of 372 initial coin offerings, or ICOs, by the accounting services firm Ernst & Young has highlighted the risk of quantity overtaking quality of investments in the ICO market. The study found that more than 10 percent of ICO funds or almost $400 million are lost or stolen in hacker attacks.

5. S. Korean Crypto Exchange Korbit Stops Serving International Clients

To comply with the new government measures that requires real-name accounts for cryptocurrency transactions, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Korbit has stopped non-citizens from depositing Korean won on its platform. The exchange is set to terminate virtual accounts this month and introduce accounts linked to personal identities.

