South Africa's Leading Index Remains Stable In November

South Africa's leading remained unchanged in November, after rising in the previous two months, data from the South African Reserve Bank showed Tuesday.

The composite leading index came in at 105.4 in November, the same score as in October.

Out of the ten components, six contributed positively to the headline index in November, while four decreased.

The largest positive contributions in November resulted from an increase in the average number of hours worked in the manufacturing sector followed by an acceleration in the twelve-month percentage change in the number of new passenger vehicles sold.

On a yearly basis, growth in leading index eased to 2.5 percent in November from 3.9 percent in October.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity rose to 103.0 in October from 102.1 in September. Meanwhile, the lagging index held steady at 95.3.

Yearly, the coincident index climbed 1.5 percent in October, while lagging index dropped by 1.0 percent.

