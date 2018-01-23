Croatia Jobless Rate At 8-Month High

Croatia's unemployment rate increased for the third straight month in December to the highest level in eight months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

The registered jobless rate edged up to 12.2 percent in December from 12.1 percent in November.

Moreover, the latest unemployment rate was the highest since April, when it was 13.2 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 14.7 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.