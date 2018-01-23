SEC Warning Against Companies Renaming As Blockchain-related

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is closely watching public companies, which change their name or model to something blockchain-related in a bid to cash in on the ongoing cryptocurrency mania, according to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton.

The agency is scrutinizing suspect name changes, he said. In recent months, the share prices of many little-known companies have surged after announcing that they are planing to enter the bitcoin industry or that they are something related on blockchain .

At a conference on Monday, Clayton said, "The SEC is looking closely at the disclosures of public companies that shift their business models to capitalize on the perceived promise of distributed ledger technology and whether the disclosures comply with the securities laws, particularly in the case of an offering."

In December, the Long Island Iced Tea Corp. had seen its shares surge after it changed its name to Long Blockchain Corp.

Further, the SEC temporarily suspended trading of Crypto Co. as its stock surged more than 2,700 percent after signing a deal to buy a cryptocurrency data platform.

Longfin shares soared more than 2000 percent after the financial technology company announced its acquisition of Ziddu.com, a cryptocurrency company with no revenue. Longfin's CEO Venkat Meenavalli then had said that its around $3.8 billion market cap was not justified.

Kodak also saw significant boost in its stock after the imaging company announced its plan for a cryptocurrency for photographers.

The chairman warned that SEC will not accept companies without a meaningful track record in the blockchain technology sector, to change their name offer investors securities without issuing proper warnings about the risks involved.

Amid the ongoing cryptocurrency hype, the price of bitcoin, the leading virtual currency based on Blockchain technology, has been highly volatile for the past few months. Bitcoin was $1000 a year ago, while in December, it surged near $20,000, and last week, plunged below $10,000 briefly. The sell-off reflected government proposals to regulate the cryptocurrency market, mainly in the major digital currency of South Korea and China.

According to Coinmarketcap, bitcoin is $10,452 as of 5.50 am ET, down 11.35 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

