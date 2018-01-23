Futures Suggest Lower Opening For Wall Street

The three-day U.S. deadlock is over. Early signs from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in red. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while Europeans shares are trading lower.

Redbook data and Richmond Fed report are the major announcements on Tuesday.

At the sixth round of NAFTA talks in Montreal, U.S. shall discuss with Canada and Mexico about the trade negotiations. Major corporates such as Verizon, Proctor and Gamble, United, Johnson and Johnson are reporting their earnings today. Comcast, Ford and GE have scheduled their earnings on tomorrow.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 24.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 7.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, after reaching record highs. The Dow rose 142.88 points or 0.6 percent to 26,214.60, the Nasdaq jumped 71.65 points or 1 percent to 7,408.03 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.67 points or 0.8 percent to 2,823.97.

On the economic front, Redbook data that tracks week to week change in comparable store sales at chain stores, discounter and department stores will be published at 8.55 am ET. The previous week's store sales were up 2.6 percent.

The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 18, down from the prior level of 20.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will give introductory remarks at the introduction of Michael Moskow during the Chicago Council of Global Affairs conference on "The Future of Monetary Policy: Embracing the Unconventional" in Chicago, Illinois at 6.30 pm ET.

In the corporate sector, Walmart (WMT) said its Walmart and Sam's Club associates in Florida will soon receive wage increases and bonuses totaling nearly $105.7 million. Walmart also announced an increase in starting wage rate to $11 an hour, effective in the Feb. 17, 2018, pay cycle. The increase applies to all hourly associates in the U.S., including stores, Sam's Clubs, eCommerce, logistics and Home Office. More than 49,500 Walmart and Sam's Club associates in Florida are expected to receive a wage increase, which is estimated to total more than $78.5 million. Walmart's new average hourly wage for full-time associates in Florida will be $14.04.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 45.14 points or 1.29 percent to 3,546.50 as investors turned more optimistic about growth in 2018. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished up 537.29 points or 1.66 percent at 32,930.70.

Japanese shares rallied. The Nikkei average finished up 307.82 points or 1.29 percent at 24,124.15, its highest level in more than 26 years. The broader Topix closed 1 percent higher at 1,911.07, led by property developers and precision machinery companies.

Australian shares rose sharply to snap a five-day losing streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 45.10 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 6,037 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 44.50 points or 0.73 percent at 6,150.70.

European shares are trading in green. The CAC 40 of France is up 4.03 points or 0.07 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 104.16 points or 0.77 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 17.03 points or 0.22 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 59.83 points or 0.63 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is currently up 0.29 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com