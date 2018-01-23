logo
State Street Q4 Profit Declines On Beacon Restructuring

State Street Corp. (STT) Tuesday reported 40 percent decline in fourth quarter net income available to common shareholders while revenue increased from the previous quarter.

Fourth quarter profit were $334 million, down from $557 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings declined to $0.89 from $1.43 in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $687 million or $1.83 per share.

The company has recorded acquisition and restructuring costs of $133 million related to Beacon in the fourth quarter, while it was $43 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.846 billion from $2.530 billion a year ago.

by RTT Staff Writer

