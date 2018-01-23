EasyJet Stock Up On Higher Q1 Revenues, Traffic; Sees Growth Ahead

Shares of easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK,EZJ.L) were gaining around 5 percent in London trading after the low-cost airline reported Tuesday higher revenues, traffic and capacity in its first quarter. Looking ahead, revenue per seat at constant currency is expected to increase by mid to high single digits in the first half.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet Chief Executive, said, "easyJet delivered a strong start to the financial year with a significant growth in revenue in part driven by an increase in passengers flown and strong growth in inflight and ancillary sales as we offer more and better quality options for our passengers..... We expect to reach a series of milestones in 2018 including the roll out of our full summer schedule at our newly established base at Berlin Tegel, an increase in passenger numbers from 80 million to around 90 million."

For the first quarter, total revenue increased 14.4% to 1.14 billion pounds from 997 million pounds last year.

Passenger revenue increased 13 percent to 914 million pounds from prior year's 809 million pounds. The company reported an increase of 1.4 million passengers carried through the period, a 6.6% increase in revenue per seat at constant currency, a strong increase in ancillary revenue as well as a benefit from foreign exchange.

The number of passengers carried increased 8% to 18.8 million, driven by a growth in capacity of 5.5% to 20.4 million seats and load factor increasing by 2.1 percentage points to 92.1%.

Ancillary revenue continues to perform well, increasing by 20% to 226.3 million pounds. The company said the momentum from last year's product and pricing initiatives, particularly for Bags and Allocated Seating, is continuing into this year and benefiting from both higher loads as well as further product offerings brought to market.

The company experienced 1,051 cancellations in the first quarter, compared to 512 cancellations last year, with the biggest number of cancellations due to adverse weather conditions in December.

EasyJet said it has seen a positive trading environment based on the strength of its network and customer proposition, capacity reductions and lower growth in easyJet , in particular as a result of the bankruptcies of Monarch, Air Berlin and Alitalia as well as the impact from Ryanair's flight cancellations.

Underlying cost performance is strong and continues to be in line with guidance for the full year.

In London, easyJet shares were trading at 1,635.50 pence, up 4.61 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News