Huntington Bancshares Q4 Profit Surges

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) Tuesday reported a surge in fourth quarter net profit to $432 million from $239 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.37, up from $0.20 in the previous year.

The company reported 4 percent increase in average loan and leases to $2.5 billion. Average securities grew 8 percent to $1.9 billion.

Fully taxable equivalent revenue were $40 million, up 4 percent.

Returns on average assets were 1.67 percent, compared to 0.95 percent a year ago. Net interest margin was 3.30, slightly down from last year.

The company said its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter, payable April 2 to shareholders on record on March 19. In addition, the Board declared quarterly cash dividends on its four series of preferred stock, payable April 16 to their respective shareholders of record on April 1, 2018.

