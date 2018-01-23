Upbeat Earnings News May Lead To Strength On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Tuesday, with stocks poised to extend the upward move seen in the previous session.

Better than expected earnings news from Dow components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Travelers (TRV) may contribute to early strength on Wall Street

Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Monday, extending the strong upward move seen last week. With the gains, all three of the major averages reached new record closing highs.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow rose 142.88 points or 0.6 percent to 26,214.60, the Nasdaq jumped 71.65 points or 1 percent to 7,408.03 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.67 points or 0.8 percent to 2,823.97.

Traders did not show much of a response to the subsequent government shutdown but saw further upside amid signs that the shutdown will be resolved.

The Senate voted 81 to 18 in favor of limiting debate on a short-term spending bill, which would fund the government through February 8th.

Democrats agreed to vote to advance the short-term spending bill after Republican leaders promised to hold a vote on legislation providing protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

The shutdown came after a spending bill approved by House Republicans failed to clear a procedural hurdle in the Senate on a largely party line vote of 50 to 49.

The bill would have funded the government through February 16th, reauthorized the popular Children's Health Insurance program for six years and delayed some Obamacare taxes.

The shutdown is largely due to a disagreement over whether to include protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children in the spending bill.

Democrats have demanded the inclusion of protections for the illegal immigrants known as Dreamers, while Republicans have argued the issue should be addressed separately.

Both sides blamed each other for the government shutdown, which marks the first official shutdown since October of 2013.

Biotechnology stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 6 percent. With the jump, the index has reached a record closing high.

Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) led the biotech sector higher after the company agreed to be acquired by Celgene (CELG) for approximately $9 billion in cash.

Energy, retail, and internet stocks also moved notably higher on the day, contributing to the advanced by the broader .

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.53 to $64.10 a barrel after falling $0.58 to $63.31 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,331.80, down $0.10 from the previous session's close of $1,331.90. On Monday, gold dipped $1.20.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 110.47 yen compared to the 110.92 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2269 compared to yesterday's $1.2262.

Asia

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday after the three-day U.S. government shutdown ended and the Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus program.

The U.S. House and the Senate voted Monday to end the government shutdown and subsequently passed a bill to fund the government for about three weeks after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell promised to address the fate of young immigrant 'Dreamers.'

Regional markets shrugged off news that the U.S. will impose steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 45.14 points or 1.29 percent to

3,546.50 as investors turned more optimistic about growth in 2018. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 1.48 percent at 32,873 in late trade.

Japanese shares rallied as the Bank of Japan kept the monetary policy unchanged and offered a more upbeat view on inflation expectations, helping ease jitters that it might shift toward a tighter policy.

The Nikkei average finished up 307.82 points or 1.29 percent at 24,124.15, its highest level in more than 26 years. The broader Topix closed 1 percent higher at 1,911.07, led by property developers and precision machinery companies.

Realty firm Mitsui Fudosan advanced 2.7 percent while Mitsubishi Estate climbed 3.5 percent. DIC Corp rallied 2.9 percent on a Nikkei report that the chemical company's group operating profit rose 5 percent in 2017.

Australian shares rose sharply to snap a five-day losing streak after U.S. main indexes finished at fresh closing highs overnight.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 45.10 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 6,037 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 44.50 points or 0.73 percent at 6,150.70.

Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy and Beach Energy jumped 1-4 percent as oil prices edged higher after comments from Saudi Arabia that supply curbs would continue beyond 2018.

The big four banks rose between half a percent and 1.5 percent while miner Whitehaven Coal advanced 4.8 percent.

Medical equipment maker ResMed soared 8.4 percent on reporting a surge in quarterly revenue. JB Hi-Fi gained 2.4 percent after the electronics retailer was ranked by Deloitte among the top 250 retailers in the world on revenue for the first time.

Europe

European stocks were broadly higher on Tuesday as U.S. Senators voted to move forward on a deal to end federal government shutdown and the Bank of Japan kept its massive monetary stimulus program unchanged, helping ease worries that it might shift toward a tighter policy.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.3 percent at 403.34 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Monday to log a fresh two-year high.

The German DAX was up 0.8 percent to hover near a record high reached earlier in the day, while France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.3 percent.

German software and service provider SAP rallied 1.5 percent after it announced more than 2 billion euros spend in France over the next five years.

Logitech international shares soared 5.5 percent. The Swiss provider of personal computer and mobile accessories lifted its full-year guidance after reporting better-than-expected sales for its fiscal third quarter.

EasyJet jumped almost 6 percent in London. The budget airline posted improved revenues and passenger numbers for the three months to December as a result of the bankruptcies of Monarch, Air Berlin and Alitalia.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines rallied 2.5 percent.

Sky Plc jumped 2.6 percent after the competition regulator blocked Rupert Murdoch's £11.7 billion bid to take full control of the company, saying the planned takeover is not in the public interest.

Carrefour shares jumped 6.5 percent after the French retailer announced a new partnership with Chinese groups Tencent and Yonghui.

U.S. Economic Reports

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce its auction of $26 billion worth of two-year notes.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans is due to give introductory remarks at the introduction of Michael Moskow during the Chicago Council of Global Affairs conference on "The Future of Monetary Policy: Embracing the Unconventional" in Chicago at 6:30 pm ET.

