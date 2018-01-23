Millennials Pretty Much Hate Budweiser

Budweiser, which has been reigning as the 'king of beers' is now number 4 in sales in U.S. Budweiser lost to Miller Lite in 2017, according to Beer Marketer's Insights, the publication focused on beer industry statistics.

In the 80's Budweiser was an instant hit winning the heart of Gen-X, but it now failed to attract millennial's taste buds. Reports have said that the new generation is moving away from mass-produced beer and its penetration declined by 1 percent in 2017.

The kids are drinking craft beer and ordering a Bud Light could draw a confused look, or even worse, a passive aggressive snicker. Meanwhile, wine and spirit continue to be strong in sales.

In 2016, Budweiser recorded sales of 14.4 million barrels, which was less than a third of its peak sales.

For the third quarter Anheuser-Busch InBev has reported 1.2 percent decline in total volume, with soft shipment volumes in the U.S. Budweiser revenues were down by 2.2 percent. North America sales for the company declined to 30,109 K hls from 31,912 K hls in the third quarter.

