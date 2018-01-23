The Swiss Stock Market Climbed On Strength Of Index Heavyweights

The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session in the green. The positive performance of the index heavyweights helped to drive the gains. Traders were encouraged by the progress to resolve the U.S. government shutdown, as well as strong German economic confidence data.

The U.S. Senate voted 81 to 18 in favor of limiting debate on a short-term spending bill, which would fund the government through February 8th. Democrats agreed to vote to advance the short-term spending bill after Republican leaders promised to hold a vote on legislation providing protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.24 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,551.58. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.12 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.24 percent.

Logitech International leaped 8 percent. The provider of personal computer and mobile accessories lifted its full-year guidance after reporting better-than-expected sales for its fiscal third quarter.

Meanwhile, SGS tumbled 3.4 percent after the inspection company's full year results failed to impress investors.

Index heavyweight Novartis rose 0.2 percent after its Phase 3b study of migraine drug Erenumab met its endpoints. Roche gained 0.5 percent and Nestlé climbed 0.7 percent after JPMorgan confirmed its "Overweight" rating on the stock.

In addition to the pharma heavyweights, Vifor finished higher by 1.2 percent. Richemont advanced 0.7 percent and UBS added 1.0 percent.

Clariant weakened by 1.2 percent, while Partners Group and Baloise both fell by 0.8 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis