Stocks Mostly Positive In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday, extending a recent upward trend. With the continued advanced, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 31.42 points or 0.1 percent at 26,183.18, the Nasdaq is up 44.08 points or 0.6 percent at 7,452.11 and the S&P 500 is up 3.48 points or 0.1 percent at 2,836.45.

The strength on Wall Street comes as lawmakers managed to re-open the government following a brief shutdown, passing a stopgap bill funding the government until February 8th.

Upbeat earnings news has also generated buying interest, with Dow components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Travelers (TRV) reporting better than expected quarterly results.

Trading activity has remained somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic news has kept some traders on the sidelines.

In the coming days, traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on new and existing home sales and durable goods orders.

Biotechnology stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, extending the rally seen in the previous session. The NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index is climbing by 1.7 percent to a new record intraday high.

Computer hardware, internet and utilities stocks are also seeing notable strength, while weakness is visible among steel and telecom stocks.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region showed strong moves to the upside during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground following recent weakness. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.5 basis points at 2.630 percent.

