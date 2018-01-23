Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reach New Record Closing Highs - U.S. Commentary

Following the strength seen in the previous session, stocks saw some further upside during trading on Tuesday. The advance on the day lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

The major averages ended the session mixed. While the Dow edged down 3.79 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,210.81, the Nasdaq climbed 52.26 points or 0.7 percent to 7,460.29 and the S&P 500 rose 6.16 points or 0.2 percent to 2,839.13.

The strength on Wall Street came as lawmakers managed to re-open the government following a brief shutdown, passing a stopgap bill funding the government until February 8th.

Upbeat earnings news has also generated buying interest, with Dow components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Travelers (TRV) reporting better than expected quarterly results.

Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic news kept some traders on the sidelines.

In the coming days, traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on new and existing home sales and durable goods orders.

Gold stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.6 percent.

The strength among gold stocks came amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery climbing $4.80 to $1,336.70 an ounce.

Computer hardware, biotechnology and interent stocks also saw considerable strength, contributing to the notable advance by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region showed strong moves to the upside during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries regained some ground after trending lower in recent sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.1 basis points to 2.624 percent.

Looking ahead, trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to the National Association of Realtors' report on existing home sales in the month of December.

On the earnings front, Capital One (COF), Cree (CREE), Texas Instruments (TXN) and United Continental (UAL) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Comcast (CMSA), General Electric (GE), and United Technologies (UTX) are also due to release their results before the start of trading on Wednesday.

by RTT Staff Writer

