ARGENTINA: 12-month Median Inflation Expectation Remains At 20% - Survey

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The median annual inflation rate expected by the Argentineans for the next 12 months remained at 20% in January, the same level as in the previous two months, according to the Torcuato Di Tella University's Business School's Survey of Inflation Expectations.

The average inflation rate expected fell 0.7 percentage point from the December survey to 28.4%.

Both the median and the average expectation remained well above the central bank target of 15% for 2018.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

