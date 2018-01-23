Japan Has Y358.971 Billion Surplus In December

Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 358.971 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus 520.0 billion yen following the 113.4 billion yen surplus in November.

Exports climbed 9.3 percent on year, also missing forecasts for a gain or 9.8 percent and down from 16.2 percent in the previous month.

Imports advanced an annual 14.9 percent versus expectations for a gain of 12.4 percent and down from 17.2 percent a month earlier.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.