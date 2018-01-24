South Korea GDP On Tap For Thursday

South Korea will on Thursday see Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In the three months prior, GDP was up 1.5 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year.

Hong Kong will release December data for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth 407.13 billion HKD and exports were at 367.42 billion HKD for a trade deficit of 39.71 billion HKD.

The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 3.00 percent to 3.25 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

