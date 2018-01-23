Asian Markets Mostly Lower

Asian stock are mostly lower on Wednesday despite U.S. stocks closing mostly higher overnight on upbeat corporate earnings results, while the U.S. dollar fell to three-year lows. Concerns over trade wars weighed on investor sentiment.

The Australian market is modestly higher, extending gains from the previous session. Investors also digested some upbeat local corporate earnings results. Gains by banks and oil stocks helped offset weakness in mining stocks.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 11.20 points or 0.19 percent to 6,048.20, off a high of 6,058.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 11.50 points or 0.19 percent to 6,162.20. Australian shares rose sharply on Tuesday to snap a five-day losing streak.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent.

Among oil stocks, Oil Search is losing 2 percent, while Santos is adding more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is advancing 0.4 percent after crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent overnight.

Santos reported a 20 percent increase in full-year revenue as higher prices offset lower production and sales volume. The company also said it aims to reduce debt to $2 billion by the end of 2019.

The major miners are weak after iron ore prices fell almost 3 percent. BHP Billiton is declining 0.6 percent, Rio Tinto is down almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is losing more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.4 percent, while Evolution Mining is rising 0.6 percent.

Kathmandu Holdings said it expects first-half profit to rise by at least 20 percent following a successful trading period. The outdoor clothing and equipment maker's shares are rising 0.5 percent.

Michael Hill International said it will exit its loss-making U.S. stores and is assessing the viability of its charm Emma & Roe following a strategic review. The jewelry chain's shares are gaining more than 5 percent.

Wattle Health Australia reported a 58 percent surge in second-quarter sales and said it expects further increases due to new distribution agreements in Australia and China. Shares of the infant formula supplier are also advancing more than 5 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar edged higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7995, up from US$0.7990 on Tuesday.

The Japanese market is declining after rising to a 26-year high in the previous session and following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street as well as a stronger yen. Investors also digested weaker than expected Japanese trade data for the month of December.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 90.22 points or 0.37 percent to 24,033.93, off a low of 24,011.30 earlier. The Nikkei average closed on Tuesday at its highest level in more than 26 years.

The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.4 percent, while Sony is losing almost 4 percent and Canon is declining almost 1 percent. Shares of SoftBank Group are advancing almost 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are declining more than 1 percent each. Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 0.5 percent and Honda is losing almost 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is flat.

Among the market's best performers, Pacific Metals is rising almost 3 percent, while Tokyo Tatemono and Tokyu Fudosan Holdings are higher by more than 2 percent each.

On the flip side, Toto is losing almost 3 percent, while Tokai Carbon and Yaskawa Electric are lower by more than 2 percent each.

In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 358.971 billion yen in December, down 43.5 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of expectations for a surplus of 520.0 billion yen following the 113.4 billion yen surplus in November.

Exports climbed 9.3 percent on year to 7.302 trillion yen, also missing forecasts for a gain or 9.8 percent and down from 16.2 percent in the previous month. Imports advanced an annual 14.9 percent to 6.943 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 12.4 percent and down from 17.2 percent a month earlier.

Meanwhile, the latest survey from Nikkei said that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at an accelerated rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.4. That's up from 54.0 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower, while New Zealand and Shanghai are modestly higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday as lawmakers managed to re-open the government following a brief shutdown. Upbeat earnings news also generated buying interest, with Dow components Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble and Travelers reporting better than expected quarterly results.

While the Dow edged down 3.79 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,210.81, the Nasdaq climbed 52.26 points or 0.7 percent to 7,460.29 and the S&P 500 rose 6.16 points or 0.2 percent to 2,839.13.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. The French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday as OPEC officials continued to signal their determination to re-balance oil markets via supply cuts. February WTI oil climbed $0.90 or 1.4 percent to settle at $64.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest since December 2014.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com