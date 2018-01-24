Malaysia's Inflation Rises Slightly In December

Malaysia's inflation rose slightly, as expected, in December, data from the Department of Statistics revealed Wednesday.

Consumer prices climbed 3.5 percent year-on-year in December, following November's 3.4 percent increase. The annual rate came in line with expectations.

Core inflation rose 2.2 percent in December compared with the same month of the previous year.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages advanced 4.1 percent and non-food prices gained 3.2 percent. The index of transport group showed a notable growth of 11.5 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear cost slid 0.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in December, data showed.

For the period January to December, the CPI registered an increase of 3.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

