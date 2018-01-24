Japan Leading Index Rises Less Than Estimate

Japan's leading index climbed less than estimated in November but remained at the highest level in nearly four years, final data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 108.3 in November from 106.5 in October.

This was the highest score since January 2014, when the reading was 112.2. The initial score was 108.6.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity improved to 117.9 from 116.4 in the previous month. However, the reading was below the flash estimate of 118.1.

Likewise, the lagging index came in at 118.8 versus 118.6 a month ago.

