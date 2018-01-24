European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey data from euro area and unemployment figures from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases France's flash PMI data. The composite PMI is seen at 59.2 in January versus 59.6 in December.

In the meantime, Spain's producer prices and the Czech sentiment survey results are due. Spain's producer prices had advanced 3.1 percent on year in November.

Half an hour later, Germany's flash PMI survey results are due. The composite PMI is expected to fall to 58.5 from 58.9 a month ago.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area preliminary PMI data. Economists forecast the composite PMI to fall to 57.9 in January from 58.1 in the previous month.

Also, Poland's unemployment data is due at 4.00 am. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 6.5 percent in December.

At 4.30 am ET, the UK labor market statistics is due. The ILO jobless rate is seen unchanged at 4.3 percent in three months to November.

