Bitcoin Regains Early Losses

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, is gaining again, reversing its early loss when it traded below $10,00 mark on Tuesday. Other major digital currencies also were in the positive territory early Wednesday.

Bitcoin had touched $9,972.29 early Tuesday morning, but jumped to cross $11,000 late in the day. As of this writing, the digital currency major is trading at $11,098 with a market cap of $186.72 billion, according to coinmarketcap.

Ethereum, the second major digital currency, was also gaining 4.26 percent and was at $1,001.44, with a market cap of $97.32 billion. Ripple, which is in the third place based on market cap, was trading at $1.37, up 8.3 percent, with a market cap of $53.08 billion.

In a latest development in the crypto market, the South Korean Financial Services Commission announced that the country will ban the use of anonymous bank accounts in cryptocurrency trading from January 30.

"Those who do not have their real-name accounts at the same bank with the exchanges will not be allowed to make new deposits into the exchanges' accounts. They will be only allowed to make withdrawals," a release said.

The agency also announced guidelines for financial institutions to prevent cryptocurrency-related money laundering.

Bitcoin, which was launched in 2009, had plunged more than 30 percent last week, briefly falling below $10,000 after concerns about increased regulation in South Korea and China, as well as some prominent banks in India suspended accounts of certain Bitcoin exchanges

Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates, reportedly told CNBC Tuesday from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, "It was a bubble. It is a bubble... A perfectly good market can be in a bubble."

Dalio added, "I don't know how to value it. I believe in the blockchain . I think it's great, but that notion of how to trade it and how to value it is not my expertise."

