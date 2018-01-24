South Africa Inflation Rises As Expected In December

South Africa's consumer price inflation accelerated as expected in December, though marginally, figures from Statistics South Africa showed Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 4.7 percent in December from 4.6 percent in November. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

Transport costs grew 6.4 percent annually in December and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed by 4.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.5 percent in December as expected by economists.

Average consumer price inflation in the whole year 2017 was 5.3 percent compared with 6.4 percent in 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.