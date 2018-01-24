Crypto Snippets Daily

Warnings against cryptocurrencies continue from traditional finance, the latest coming from UBS Bank Chairman Axel Weber at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. In a setback for Bitcoin's popularity, an online and mobile payment processing company, Stripe, has ended support for Bitcoin transactions, citing high fees and excessive processing times.

1. UBS Chairman Weber Warns Against Bitcoin As Investment

Bitcoin is a speculative investment and clients, especially retail clients, are advised not to invest in the digital currency, UBS Bank Chairman Axel Weber told CNBC Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. His bank makes a clear distinction between institutional and retail clients when it comes to investing in Bitcoin, Weber said. While UBS allows institutional clients to trade Bitcoin, the bank would not advise it as an investment, he added. "Clearly with bitcoin, this is a speculative investment; I don't call it currency and retail clients do not have the risk bearing capacity nor the knowledge to invest in that," he warned.

2. Stripe Ends Support For Bitcoin Payments

Mobile and online payment processor Stripe announced that it will stop processing Bitcoin transactions on April 23, citing excessive processing time and high fees. "Empirically, there are fewer and fewer use cases for which accepting or paying with Bitcoin makes sense," the company said in a blog on its website. The process of winding down support for Bitcoin payments has already started. However, Stripe remains optimistic regarding cryptocurrencies and indicated that it may provide support for Stellar digital currency in future.

3. Coinbase Revenue Crossed $1 Bln Last Year, Warns Shareholders Against Selling Stock

Digital currency trading platform Coinbase saw its revenue cross $1 billion last year amid the boom in prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which has attracted huge investor interest, news website Recode reported. Consequently, venture capitalists and private brokers are scurrying around to acquire the stocks of Coinbase. However, Coinbase told Recode that it does not allow its shareholders to trade stocks on the secondary for a variety of reasons, including the fact that there is not full and equal information available to the market. "We will take appropriate action if we find people have sold Coinbase shares in violation of our agreements not to do so," Recode reported.

4. bitFlyer Starts Operations In Europe

Japanese Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer started operations in Europe after it secured payment institution license for EU. It is now the world's first virtual currency exchange regulated in Japan, the US and the EU, the company said in a statement. bitFlyer EUROPE S.A. obtained a Payment Institution License from the Luxembourg regulator, Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier.

5. OKCoin To Launch In South Korea

China-based cryptocurrency platform OKCoin is set to launch its operations in South Korea, another leading market for digital currencies, reports said. Undeterred by the crackdown measures on cryptocurrency speculation by the South Korean government, OKCoin has already created a website for the South Korean market and has accepted over 150,000 pre-order registrations since last Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported. Before the Chinese government banned cryptocurrency exchanges, OKCoin ran one of the biggest exchanges in the country.

6. U.S. Senators Voice Concern Over Venezuelan Cryptocurrency Plans

US senators Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez have written a letter to U.S. Treasury Department Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressing concerns that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro could be utilizing the planned oil reserves-backed cryptocurrency "Petro" to circumvent sanctions imposed by the U.S. "We have serious doubts about whether Venezuela has the capacity to launch a cryptocurrency, but regardless, it is imperative that the U.S. Treasury Department is equipped with tools and enforcement mechanisms to combat the use of cryptocurrency to evade U.S. sanctions in general, and in this case in particular," the senators wrote in the letter.

7. SEC Warns Against Companies Renaming As Blockchain-related

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is closely watching public companies, which change their name or model to something blockchain-related in a bid to cash in on the ongoing cryptocurrency mania, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said. The watchdog is scrutinizing suspect name changes, he said. In recent months, the share prices of many little-known companies have surged after announcing that they are planning to enter the bitcoin industry or that they are something related to the blockchain technology.

