Czech Economic Sentiment Remains Stable In January

Czech economic confidence held steady at the start of the year, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Wednesday.

The economic sentiment remained unchanged at 15.1 in January. However, which was the highest score since May 2008, when it marked 15.8.

At the same time, the consumer confidence index strengthened notably to 9.8 in January from 7.5 in the previous month.

The survey revealed that consumers were less afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing remained unchanged

The confidence index dropped to 16.4 in January from 17.1 in the preceding month.

by RTT Staff Writer

