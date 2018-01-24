SMA Solar Technology Projects FY17 Net Profit In Line With Last Year

SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) Wednesday said its sales for the full year 2017 declined to 890 million euros from 946.7 million euros last year.

Net profit for the year is projected to be 30 million euros on par with 29.6 million euros last year. EBITDA is expected to be 95 million euros down from 141.5 million euros a year ago, however that reached the top end of the board's guidance.

SMA Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Pascal Urbon said, "SMA closed the 2017 fiscal year better than originally forecast."

The SMA Managing Board expects sales to increase to between €900 million and €1.0 billion in 2018.

