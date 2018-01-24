DAX Slides As Euro Hits New Three-year High

German stocks were modestly lower on Wednesday as the dollar index fell below the 90.00 threshold for the first time since December amid increasing investor concern over protectionist trade policies from President Donald Trump.

The euro hit a fresh three-year peak as investors looked ahead to Thursday's ECB meeting for clues on the outlook for monetary policy.

The benchmark DAX was down 19 points or 0.14 percent at 13,540 in opening deals after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.

On the economic front, Germany's private sector activity maintained growth momentum in January, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed.

The composite output index dropped slightly to 58.8 from December's 80-month high of 58.9. The quickest growth of services businesses activity since March 2011 was offset by a slower, but still-strong, increase in goods production.

by RTT Staff Writer

