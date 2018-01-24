United Microelectronics Q4 Profit Declines

United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent of NT$1.77 billion or $59 million, down from NT$2.548 billion in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were NT$0.15 per share or $0.025 per ADS compared to NT$0.21 per share or $0.035 per ADS last year.

Net revenue for the quarter decreased 2.8 percent to NT$36.631 million from NT$38.306 million in the prior year.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News