Poland Jobless Rate Rises Unexpectedly In December

Poland's unemployment rate increased unexpectedly at the end of the year, though marginally, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.

The registered jobless rate rose to 6.6 percent in December from 6.5 percent in November.

Economists had expected the rate to remain stable at 6.5 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.2 percent.

The number of unemployed people climbed to 1.08 million in December from 1.07 million in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.33 million.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.