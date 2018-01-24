Iceland Wage Growth Slows Further

Iceland's wage growth eased for the third straight month in December, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Wednesday.

The wage index climbed 6.9 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 7.1 percent rise in November.

On a monthly basis, wage index went up 0.2 percent from November, when it increased by 0.1 percent.

The real wage index rose 4.8 percent annually in December, while it dropped 0.1 percent from the preceding month.

by RTT Staff Writer

