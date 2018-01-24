U.K. Shares Fall After Dollar Rout

U.K. stocks drifted lower on Wednesday as an appreciating pound weighed on . The pound hovered near its highest level since the U.K.'s Brexit referendum in June 2016 after unexpectedly strong U.K. employment data and amid increasing investor concern over protectionist trade policies from President Donald Trump.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed today that the U.K. jobless rate held steady at 4.3 percent in the three months to November, the same rate as in three months to August and the lowest level seen since 1975.

The number of people out of work totaled 1.44 million, which was little changed compared with June to August.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 27 points or 0.34 percent at 7,704 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

Vodafone Group shares slid half a percent. Vodafone Greece has agreed to acquire CYTA Hellas for a total enterprise value of 118 million euros.

Antofagasta declined 1.5 percent as it reported full-year copper production in line with guidance.

Sage Group shares slumped 5.6 percent despite the enterprise software company reporting higher first-quarter revenue, in line with expectations.

Marks and Spencer Group dropped 1.5 percent to extend losses after announcing plans to close its London distribution center.

