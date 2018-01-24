Stripe To Stop Supporting Bitcoin Payments

Stripe, the first major payments company to support Bitcoin payments, has announced that they no longer intend to provide the service, citing higher transaction fees and delay in transaction confirmation.

The mobile and online payment processor said it will stop processing Bitcoin transactions on April 23.

Over the next three months the US-based payments firm will work with its affected users to ensure a smooth transition.

The company said in its blog that transaction confirmation times have risen substantially; leading to an increase in the failure rate of transactions denominated in fiat currencies.

Stripe also pointed out that fees have risen considerably. For a regular Bitcoin transaction, a fee of tens of U.S. dollars is common, making Bitcoin transactions about as expensive as bank wires.

Because of this, the desire from Stripe's customers to accept Bitcoin has decreased, and their revenues from Bitcoin declined substantially, Stripe's product manager Tom Karlo said in a statement.

"Empirically, there are fewer and fewer use cases for which accepting or paying with Bitcoin makes sense," he added.

The process of winding down support for Bitcoin payments has already started. However, Stripe remains optimistic regarding cryptocurrencies and indicated that it may provide support for Stellar digital currency in future.

As block size limits have been reached, Bitcoin has evolved to become better-suited to being an asset than being a means of exchange, according to Stripe.

It also noted that Bitcoin is becoming less useful for payments.

Stripe helps more than 100,000 businesses, including Lyft, Deliveroo, Grab and Target, do financial transactions online.

