Rollins Q4 Profit Down

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Wednesday said its fourth quarter net profit declined to $33.74 million from $38.007 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings decreased to $0.15 from $0.17 in the prior year.

On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.2 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $414.72 million from $385.61 million in the same period last year. Wall Street was looking for $412.18 million.

