UBS Chairman Warns Against Bitcoin As Investment

UBS Chairman Axel Weber, while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, warned against bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, noting that they were speculative, risky and that the bank would not advise it as an investment.

He also said that a massive bitcoin correction is possible with increased regulation, and that the Swiss bank won't trade Bitcoin or offer it to retail clients, according to Bloomberg.

Weber said the bank makes a clear distinction between institutional and retail clients regarding bitcoin investment. UBS allows institutional clients to trade bitcoin.

"We do make that distinction, there's institutional clients and if they want to invest in (bitcoin) — they are grown-ups, I mean they know what they are doing, they have the capability of judging this risk — and if they ask us to help them access, to enter these , we need to look at that differently than retail clients," Weber told in an interview with CNBC.

He further said, "Retail clients, who don't fully understand these products, should be protected from going into these products, because if there is a retail client affected in the future, the question will be again who was the bank that sold them these products and then banks will be blamed again for what has happened."

His comments come as South Korea continued to crack down on cryptocurrencies by banning anonymous trading.

Among those who do not subscribe to the idea of bitcoin investment, Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has recently had said that he would never invest in cryptocurrency despite bitcoin's enormous rise in 2017.

by RTT Staff Writer

