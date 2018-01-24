Stocks May Extend Recent Upward Trend - U.S. Commentary

Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, extending the upward trend seen in recent sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 103 points.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders digest quarterly results from well known companies such as General Electric (GE).

Shares of GE are seeing pre-market strength after the conglomerate reported weaker than expected fourth quarter results but provided upbeat guidance.

Traders may also continue to react positively to news that lawmakers managed to re-open the government earlier this week after a relatively brief shutdown.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of December.

Economists expect existing home sales to drop by 2.2 percent in December after jumping by 5.6 percent in November.

Following the strength seen on Monday, stocks saw some further upside during trading on Tuesday. The advance on the day lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

The major averages ended the session mixed. While the Dow edged down 3.79 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,210.81, the Nasdaq climbed 52.26 points or 0.7 percent to 7,460.29 and the S&P 500 rose 6.16 points or 0.2 percent to 2,839.13.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are down by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.17 to $64.64 a barrel after climbing $0.90 to $64.47 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, after rising $4.80 to $1,336.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $14.50 to $1,351.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.58 yen compared to the 110.31 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2354 compared to yesterday's $1.2299.

