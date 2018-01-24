American Sci-fi Fantasy Novelist Ursula K Le Guin Dies

Legendary American novelist Ursula K Le Guin who enthralled mllions with her works in the genres of fantasy and science fiction, died.

The 88-year old award-winning best-selling writer passed away on Monday at her home in Portland, Oregon, after a period of ill , her family said.

The author of more than 20 novels and over 100 short stories is best remembered for global bestselling fantasy series, "Earthsea."

Written for young adults, it tells the story of an apprentice sorcerer who fights against the powers of evil, decades before Harry Potter did the same.

The Earthsea series was translated into many languages and adapted for the screen.

1969 sci-fi classic The Left Hand of Darkness won the Hugo and Nebula awards.

In 2000, the U.S. Library of Congress made Le Guin a Living Legend in the "Writers and Artists" category for her significant contributions to America's cultural heritage.

US horror author Stephen King paid tribute to Usula K. LeGuin. He described her "Not just a science fiction writer; a literary icon".

