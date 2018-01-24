Arias Intel To Develop INEO Cryptocurrency

Arias Intel Corp. Wednesday announced its plans to develop proprietary iNEO Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Point of Sale Technology Platform this year. The iNEO 'coin or token' will be used to fund the execution of smart contracts transactions or purchase and sell products or services from others within the same ecosystem.

According to Arias, iNEO - a cryptonized asset and standard medium of exchange, will be initially integrated to its mobile games and apps. Further, it will develop Application Programming Interfaces or API and open-source interfaces for other developers.

Customers and merchants can use iNEO App and PoS system to generate and verify receipt for each transaction. This receipt will provide evidence of the invoice data recorded at a specific date and time.

In future, customers can spend their acquired cryptocurrency using a digital wallet called iNEO debit card. Arias said it aims all funds and transactions to be digitally generated by computer code and would "never tampered with, manipulated, monitored, or managed by a third-party."

The company targets legalized cannabis industry, where decentralized ledger and smart contracts within the blockchain allow for greater compliance and supply chain verification, as well as solve banking and compliance issues.

