Major Averages Reach New Record Highs In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

Extending a recent upward trend, stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Wednesday. With the continued advance, all three of the major averages have once again climbed to new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages are hovering in positive territory. The Dow is up 164.55 points or 0.6 percent at 26,375.36, the Nasdaq is up 18.27 points or 0.2 percent at 7,478.56 and the S&P 500 is up 12.53 points or 0.4 percent at 2,851.66.

The continued strength on Wall Street partly reflects a positive reaction to the latest batch of quarterly earnings news.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT), United Technologies (UTX), and Comcast (CMCSA) are among the companies that reported better than expected quarterly results.

Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a bigger than expected pullback in existing home sales in the month of December.

NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 3.6 percent to an annual rate of 5.57 million in December after jumping by 5.1 percent to a revised 5.78 million in November.

Economists had expected existing home sales to drop to a rate of 5.70 million from the 5.81 million originally reported for the previous month.

The bigger than expected decrease came after existing home sales jumped to highest rate in nearly eleven years in November.

"Existing sales concluded the year on a softer note, but they were guided higher these last 12 months by a multi-year streak of exceptional job growth, which ignited buyer demand," said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.

Gold stocks are seeing considerable strength on the day, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index jumping by 2.4 percent. The index reached its best intraday level in over four months earlier in the session.

The strength among gold stocks comes amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for February delivery is surging up $16.80 to $1,353.50 an ounce.

Steel and oil stocks have also shown strong moves to the upside, while significant weakness is visible among airline stocks.

United Continental (UAL) is leading the airline sector lower after reporting fourth quarter results that beat estimates but also announcing an increase in capacity that could impact profit margins.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are down by 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground following the rebound seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.6 basis points at 2.660 percent.

