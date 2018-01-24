European Markets Drop As Euro And Pound Rally

The European pulled back Wednesday as the Euro and the British pound rallied against the dollar. The rise in the currencies pressured shares of European exporters. The dollar dropped after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said a weaker greenback "is good for us as it related to trade and opportunities."

Investors also weighed the strong Eurozone private sector report ahead of tomorrow's announcement from the European Central Bank. ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to ignore the hawkishness surrounding the robust euro area to signal a dovish stance on Thursday. Traders will be keeping a close eye on the wording of the forward guidance after policymakers agreed in December to 'revisit' it early this year.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.37 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks decreased 0.79 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.28 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 1.07 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.72 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.14 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.04 percent.

In Paris, Suez SA plunged 16.77 percent. The utility lowered its 2017 earnings targets, citing costs related to political instability in Spain.

Veolia Environnement dropped 3.84 percent after selling its U.S. industrial cleaning services division for $120 million in an all-cash transaction.

In London, Marks and Spencer Group fell 0.84 percent to extend losses after announcing plans to close its London distribution center.

Sage Group tumbled 6.48 percent after it reported that its first-quarter group organic revenue increased by 6.3%.

Antofagasta declined 0.81 percent after it reported full-year copper production in line with guidance.

Ahold Delhaize dropped 3.01 percent in Amsterdam. The supermarkets and eCommerce company reported muted growth in fourth-quarter sales at constant exchange rates.

Novartis rallied 2.75 percent in Zurich after its 2017 sales and profits topped forecasts.

Apple supplier AMS plunged 9.02 percent after JP Morgan lowered its rating on the stock.

Business conglomerate Maersk jumped 2.80 percent in Copenhagen on reports that it is seeking a partner for its drilling unit.

Eurozone private sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly 12 years in January driven by an acceleration in the service sector, flash data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

The composite output index rose unexpectedly to 58.6 from 58.1 in December. The expected reading was 57.9. This was the highest since June 2006.

Germany's private sector activity maintained growth momentum in January, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

The composite output index dropped slightly to 58.8 from December's 80-month high of 58.9. The expected reading was 58.5.

France's private sector strengthened in January largely driven by services activity, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

The composite output index came in at 59.7 in January. The score was broadly unchanged from the prior survey period and only just shy of November's six-and-a-half year peak of 60.3. The expected score was 59.2.

The UK unemployment rate held steady at the lowest level in 42 years in November and employment rose to a record, reflecting a resilient labor market.

The jobless rate was 4.3 percent in the three months to November, the same rate as in the quarter to August, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. This was the joint lowest figure since 1975.

At the same time, the employment rate rose to 75.3 percent from 74.5 percent a year ago. The rate was the joint highest since records began in 1971. The number of employed increased by 102,000 from August to a record 32.21 million.

Existing home sales in the U.S. pulled back by more than anticipated in the month of December, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday. NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 3.6 percent to an annual rate of 5.57 million in December after jumping by 5.1 percent to a revised 5.78 million in November.

Economists had expected existing home sales to drop to a rate of 5.70 million from the 5.81 million originally reported for the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

