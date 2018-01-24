Stocks Turn Mixed After Reaching Record Intraday Highs - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have turned mixed over the course of the trading session after failing to sustain an early move to the upside. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have pulled back into negative territory after reaching record intraday highs, while the Dow remains positive.

Currently, the major averages remain on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Dow is up 62.77 points or 0.2 percent at 26,273.58, the Nasdaq is down 34.72 points or 0.5 percent at 7,425.57 and the S&P 500 is down 0.51 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 2,838.62.

The early strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to the latest batch of quarterly earnings news.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT), United Technologies (UTX), and Comcast (CMCSA) are among the companies that reported better than expected quarterly results.

Buying interest waned over the course of the morning, however, leading some traders to cash in on the recent strength in the .

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing a bigger than expected pullback in existing home sales in the month of December.

NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 3.6 percent to an annual rate of 5.57 million in December after jumping by 5.1 percent to a revised 5.78 million in November.

Economists had expected existing home sales to drop to a rate of 5.70 million from the 5.81 million originally reported for the previous month.

The bigger than expected decrease came after existing home sales jumped to highest rate in nearly eleven years in November.

"Existing sales concluded the year on a softer note, but they were guided higher these last 12 months by a multi-year streak of exceptional job growth, which ignited buyer demand," said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.

Sector News

Airline stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 3.7 percent.

United Continental (UAL) is leading the airline sector lower after reporting fourth quarter results that beat estimates but also announcing an increase in capacity that could impact profit margins.

Significant weakness has also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 2 percent drop by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. The index is pulling back off the record closing high set in the previous session.

Oil service, biotechnology, and electronic storage stocks have also come under pressure, while gold stocks continue to see considerable strength in mid-day trading.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both slumped by 1.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground following the rebound seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3 basis points at 2.654 percent.

