Inattention Partly To Blame In Fatal Self-Driving Accident

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the fatal accident near Williston, Flordia on May 7, 2016 was primarily due to the car driver's inattention, over-reliance on car's autopilot and truck driver's failure to yield the right of way.

Joshua Brown, a 40-year-old Ohio man, was killed near Williston, Florida, when his Model S collided at a speed of 75 mph with a tractor-trailer while it was engaged in the Autopilot mode.

Tesla's autopilot is a semi-self-driving mode in which the car can handle some steering and speed controls under the supervision of the driver.

However, the incident raised doubts about the safety of autonomous driving systems.

The NTSB determined the operational design of the Tesla's vehicle automation permitted the car driver's over-reliance on the automation, noting its design allowed prolonged disengagement from the driving task and enabled the driver to use it in ways inconsistent with manufacturer guidance and warnings.

NTSB has issued seven new safety recommendations and reiterated two previously issued safety recommendations.

Meanwhile, AAA study says that Americans have started becoming little more confident when it comes to use autonomous cars.

Although, a majority of drivers still say they are afraid to ride in a self-driving car, the percentage has taken a significant drop from early last year. In the new survey, 63% of U.S. drivers say they're fearful of taking a spin in a fully self-driving car, down from 78% last year.

