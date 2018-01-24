ARGENTINA: Macri And Merkel Discuss Investments In Davos

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Argentinean President Mauricio Macri held a meeting with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in which they discussed German investments in Argentina through Private-Public Partnership (PPP).

Macri also discussed with Merkel the progress of the negotiations between Mercosur and the European Union to reach a trade agreement between both blocs.

The Argentinean head of state ratified the primary objective of his administration to achieve greater development and increase employment, given the wide possibilities offered by the country through its natural and human resources, Casa Rosada reported.

