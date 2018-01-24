Go Eco Group Forms BitWhisper To Further Develop Blockchain Technology

Go Eco Group Inc. has formed BitWhisper LLC in order to further develop and monetize tits proprietary blockchain .

BitWhisper, LLC is a technology company based in the United States. Their primary focus will be to allow for the transfer of video, pictures, or files on the strongest encryption method possible.

"We believe that blockchain technology has the potential to disrupt the current file storage market. Our implementation of this technology could change the very way that file storage is done," stated BitWhisper Chief Technical Officer Daniel Jaros. "BitWhisper looks forward to be the pioneer in exploring the applications of blockchain-based technologies in the file storage space."

Blockchain is a shared ledger technology that powers cryptocurrencies but also allows encrypted data on anything from money to medical records to be shared between companies, people and institutions. This technology was invented by a person or group of people known by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. It works as an un-corruptible ledger and protects data from fraud while instantly updating all parties concerned.

"We realize there's a lot of recent blockchain technologies out there, along with cryptocurrencies," stated Brian Conway, CEO of LIBE "We'd like to ensure our investors that we have had third party verification of our technology. We will continue to add additional verifications as we introduce it to larger companies in the upcoming weeks."

