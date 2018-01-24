logo
New Zealand Q4 Inflation +0.1% On Quarter, +1.6% On Year

Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 0.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent and down from 0.5 percent in the three month prior.

On a yearly basis, consumer prices gained 1.6 percent - again missing forecasts for 1.9 percent, which would have been unchanged.

