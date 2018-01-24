South Korea Q4 GDP Slides 0.2% On Quarter

South Korea's gross domestic product contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 1.5 percent jump in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, GDP gained 3.0 percent - again missing expectations for 3.2 percent and down from 3.8 percent in the previous three months.

For all of 2017, South Korea's GDP was up 3.1 percent.

