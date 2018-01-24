VENEZUELA: Maduro Reiterates Readiness To Keep On Talking With Opposition

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that he is willing to keep on talking with the opposition after the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) announced that it would not take part in a meeting with the government after the death of Oscar Pérez, a former policeman, last week.

"The dialogue table is established in the Dominican Republic. We have always come because I am the convenor of the dialogue table and when we are summoned, and the date of January 28 and 29 is ratified at the dialogue table, the delegation of Venezuela, represented by Dr. Jorge Rodríguez, will be there," Maduro said, quoted by the Venezuelan News Agency.

The opposition's decision came after Interior Minister Néstor Reverol said that the opposition gave information about the location of the former policeman Pérez, killed last week by security forces. The opposition rejected the claim, urging the minister to ratify his statement.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.