ARGENTINA: Economy Grows 3.9% In November 2017 From A Year Before

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The economic activity index in Argentina, a proxy for the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rose 3.9% in November from a year before - decelerating from October, when the index posted an annual rise of 5.2%.

The economic sectors which showed the best improvement in November were the wholesale trade, retail trade and repairs While the electricity, water and gas segment decreased the most.

On a monthly comparison, the Argentinean economic activity index rose 0,4% from October.

by Agencia CMA Latam

