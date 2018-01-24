VENEZUELA: Ruling Party To Decide Presidential Candidate On February 4

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Venezuelan ruling party will decide the presidential candidate for this year's presidential elections on February 4, during the Grand Congress of the Fatherland of Venezuela, when it will also define the Plan of the Nation 2019-2025. The announcement was made by the Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro said that people must choose the presidential candidates and exhorted the opposition and all presidential candidates to measure themselves democratically, "to win peace with the vote."

During his speech, he pointed out that it will be an unprecedented electoral process in which all the people will be able to continue incorporating ideas for the Plan of the Nation 2019-2025, in which more than 2.2 million people have participated since the consultation process began, on January 6.

Maduro also celebrated the advance of the presidential elections in December for the first four months of 2018, because "imperialism and the right-wing are nuts, they were preparing plans to damage the and make the people suffer."

by Agencia CMA Latam

