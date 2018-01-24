VENEZUELA: Lima Group Rejects Call For Presidential Elections

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The foreign ministers and representatives of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Saint Lucia, who made up the Lima Group, rejected the decision of the government of Venezuela to call presidential elections.

According to the group members, it would be "impossible to hold democratic, transparent and credible presidential elections, by international standards."

The call also "contradicts democratic principles and in good faith for dialogue between the government and the opposition," the group member said.

The foreign ministers also demanded that the presidential elections be convened with adequate anticipation, with the participation of all Venezuelan political actors and with all the corresponding guarantees, including the participation of independent international observers.

"Elections that do not meet these conditions will lack legitimacy and credibility," they said.

Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly, controlled by ruling representatives, announced Tuesday that presidential elections should be called during the first four months of 2018.

